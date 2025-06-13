The Booze And Candies Frank Sinatra Was Buried With

The next time someone says, "you can't take it with you when you die," take the opportunity to remind them that famous crooner Frank Sinatra most certainly took some of his favorites to the grave. After suffering a heart attack that led to his death in 1998, the Rat Pack member's children placed a couple of his beloved foods and one drink in his coffin.

The "Strangers in the Night" singer was certainly no stranger to whiskey. And while the Rusty Nail — a two-ingredient drink made with scotch and Drambuie — was Sinatra's go-to cocktail, he was also an avid fan of 90-proof Jack Daniel's whiskey, which he tended to drink on the rocks with just a bit of water. Paying homage to one of his favorite beverages, which was regularly stocked in his dressing room, his daughter Nancy made sure he had a bottle tucked in next to him before he was buried.

Sinatra also enjoyed a few sweets throughout his 82 years, but only two made it onto his must-have list for the dressing room. Sinatra loved the classic candy Lifesavers so much that he requested a dozen each of the cherry-flavored and assorted-flavored varieties to be stocked before every show — and a roll of the cherry kind made it into his casket. Next up: Tootsie Rolls. He preferred the miniature variety and was even featured in an advertisement for the chewy, chocolatey confection. They were buried with him as well.