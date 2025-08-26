Duff Goldman's Favorite Way To Transform Boxed Cake Mix
Duff Goldman, best known for his "Ace of Cakes" fame on Food Network, has more than a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to baking. He can tell you how to use ice cubes for the best cake decoration or detail his hack for crafting the most perfect crepes. But when it comes to simpler ways to transform your baking, like upgrading a boxed cake mix, he has that covered, too.
"One of the first things you can do with a boxed cake mix is season it with what you've got, whether it's cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves," Goldman told Business Insider. "You can start messing around by throwing in pumpkin puree or nuts, too." Using spices will add an extra layer of flavor while nuts give the cake a little crunch. Meanwhile, the pumpkin puree helps to make the cake moist.
Goldman also suggested getting crafty with the topping for the cake as a means of taking it to the next level. Using chocolate ganache, buttercream, or lemon curd is among his suggestions, though he also pointed to adding marzipan for decorations as a way to level up any cake. Then, once your masterpiece is complete, be sure to follow his cake-cutting advice: let it come to room temperature and slice it just before serving for maximum flavor and freshness.
More ways to upgrade boxed cake mix
While scratch-made cake has its undeniable appeal, there's no need for cake from a box to be boring. In addition to the warm spices, nuts, and puree that Duff Goldman suggested using, there are a few other ways to elevate it. Once you've chosen a high-quality mix, grab some other easy ingredients at the store to take your cake up a notch, like flavored extracts, instant coffee, herbs, or peanut butter. For a textural upgrade, fold some ricotta into the mix, which will make the cake luxuriously creamy. You can also add some brightness by shaving in the zest of an orange, lime, or lemon. Finally, change up the aesthetics by transforming the color with natural dyes, like freeze-dried strawberries for a pink hue or beet juice to turn the batter a shade of red.
Taking the topping to the next level is easy, too. You can simply use canned frosting in your favorite flavor and mix in nuts, coconut, or sprinkles — or grab Cool Whip and cream cheese for an effortless frosting. Or double up on those add-ins, like coffee, zest, or natural food dyes, for an icing that perfectly complements the cake. And if you're a fan of a salty and sweet combo, try mixing in flaky sea salt or finely crumbled bacon for a decadent finish.