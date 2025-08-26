Duff Goldman's Favorite Way To Transform Boxed Cake Mix

Duff Goldman, best known for his "Ace of Cakes" fame on Food Network, has more than a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to baking. He can tell you how to use ice cubes for the best cake decoration or detail his hack for crafting the most perfect crepes. But when it comes to simpler ways to transform your baking, like upgrading a boxed cake mix, he has that covered, too.

"One of the first things you can do with a boxed cake mix is season it with what you've got, whether it's cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves," Goldman told Business Insider. "You can start messing around by throwing in pumpkin puree or nuts, too." Using spices will add an extra layer of flavor while nuts give the cake a little crunch. Meanwhile, the pumpkin puree helps to make the cake moist.

Goldman also suggested getting crafty with the topping for the cake as a means of taking it to the next level. Using chocolate ganache, buttercream, or lemon curd is among his suggestions, though he also pointed to adding marzipan for decorations as a way to level up any cake. Then, once your masterpiece is complete, be sure to follow his cake-cutting advice: let it come to room temperature and slice it just before serving for maximum flavor and freshness.