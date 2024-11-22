How Duff Goldman Decorates Gorgeous Cakes With Ice Cubes

Celebrity baker and Food Network star Duff Goldman is no stranger to innovation, which he uses with aplomb to create spectacular baked goods. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the "Ace of Cakes" host shares his favorite easy hack for creating beautiful, edible flourishes, which can be executed by any home baker looking to visually elevate a dessert.

If you're familiar with Vermont's iconic sugar-on-snow snack, which involves pouring hot maple syrup onto a bed of snow, Goldman's sweet garnish technique is somewhat similar. He begins with either sugar or chocolate, which he melts down. The resulting hot liquid is then poured into a heat-safe dish filled with ice. When the ice and the melted chocolate or sugar collide, the cold temperature causes the hot substance to harden. It immediately solidifies into whatever shape it was curled into when it hit the ice. "It makes these crazy shapes," Goldman said. "You pour the hot sugar into the ice and it drips down and it does this whole thing."

When the formations are fully cooled and solidified, they can be placed atop sweet dishes and baked goods as decorative, edible adornments. While there are common mistakes everyone makes when baking a cake or other sweet treat, we promise Goldman's delish deco hack isn't one of them.