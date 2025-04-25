Elvis' Favorite Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich Gets Sweeter With These 2 Additions
While Elvis Presley is known as one of the most significant artists of the 20th century, he's also known by his fans for his unique and decadent food choices. From his favorite cake (a rich, buttery classic) to a zhuzhed up pepperoni pizza, one such choice is the sandwich that Elvis loved so much, he ate it by the loaf. This classic sandwich gets even sweeter by incorporating two more additions: ice cream and cookies. Yes, that's right — you're turning it into an ice cream sandwich.
To create your Elvis-inspired ice cream sandwich, you don't need specific ingredients, but a component that hits every note (no pun intended). For example, you could use banana ice cream or banana slices. For something peanut butter, try peanut butter cookies and a spread of peanut butter — or PB flavored ice cream. As for bacon — first, avoid the mistakes everyone makes when cooking bacon, so it's perfect for crumbling into the ice cream as a layer of salty bliss nestled into a simple vanilla ice cream.
When everything is assembled just how you want it, wrap your sandwich in plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for three hours. This will help all the layers solidify before enjoying.
More desserts inspired by Elvis' favorite flavor combo
While an ice cream sandwich is hard to argue with, use what you have to create any dessert with these Elvis-inspired flavors. As long as the dessert features each element, it's safe to say that you'll construct a rich treat fit for the "King." While peanut butter cookies are the most obvious choice, you could also use slices of basic banana bread for the fruity element and use a PB ice cream instead. Before baking your quick bread, swirl in some bacon bits and a bit of crunchy peanut butter on top for morsels of nutty crunchiness.
Put the Elvis spin on a milkshake! Use peanut butter ice cream for a tasty treat with chunks of fresh banana, crumbled bacon, and maybe even a hefty peanut butter drizzle and whipped cream to finish it off.
A trifle is another incredible dessert idea. Use one of Elvis' favorite cakes (pound cake — or stick with the theme and use banana bread) as the base with a peanut butter mousse, sliced 'nanas, crumbled bacon, and a silky smooth banana pudding.
Want to bring these flavors into a sweet breakfast meal? Good news — bananas and bacon work flawlessly for that. Make buttery banana pancakes studded with bacon bits, then spread a thin layer of peanut butter before pouring over warm, rich syrup for that extra kick you can't help falling in love with.