While Elvis Presley is known as one of the most significant artists of the 20th century, he's also known by his fans for his unique and decadent food choices. From his favorite cake (a rich, buttery classic) to a zhuzhed up pepperoni pizza, one such choice is the sandwich that Elvis loved so much, he ate it by the loaf. This classic sandwich gets even sweeter by incorporating two more additions: ice cream and cookies. Yes, that's right — you're turning it into an ice cream sandwich.

To create your Elvis-inspired ice cream sandwich, you don't need specific ingredients, but a component that hits every note (no pun intended). For example, you could use banana ice cream or banana slices. For something peanut butter, try peanut butter cookies and a spread of peanut butter — or PB flavored ice cream. As for bacon — first, avoid the mistakes everyone makes when cooking bacon, so it's perfect for crumbling into the ice cream as a layer of salty bliss nestled into a simple vanilla ice cream.

When everything is assembled just how you want it, wrap your sandwich in plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for three hours. This will help all the layers solidify before enjoying.