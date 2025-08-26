The Best Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soup Brand We Tried

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From making quick work of whipping up beef stroganoff and standing in as an easy pasta sauce to giving a boost to boxed mac and cheese or just plain being a full meal, canned cream of mushroom soup is a powerhouse in the kitchen. However, not all brands are created equal — in fact, some are downright bland and devoid of any visible mushroom goodness at all. However, Food Republic's taste tester waded through the sea of mushroomy mediocrity to uncover one soup that is clearly superior to the others: Zoup! Portabella Mushroom Bisque.

From the earthy brown hue to the abundance of mushrooms, this soup was a clear winner among the dozen that were tasted. Plus, it delivered on taste and texture, too. "The flavor is savory, herby, well-seasoned, rich, and umami," our reviewer wrote. "And the creamy, velvety, almost chowder-y texture is comforting and fun to chew."

Reviews on the company's site are in agreement, with many stating that it tastes homemade and praising the flavor and texture. One reviewer noted, "It was perfect [when] heated right out of the jar. No doctoring needed whatsoever. It's amazing they keep this fresh flavor with no preservatives." Others mentioned being surprised by how delicious the soup is. It is routinely praised for its consistency and texture, as well as the amount of mushrooms in each glass jar.