The Best Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soup Brand We Tried
From making quick work of whipping up beef stroganoff and standing in as an easy pasta sauce to giving a boost to boxed mac and cheese or just plain being a full meal, canned cream of mushroom soup is a powerhouse in the kitchen. However, not all brands are created equal — in fact, some are downright bland and devoid of any visible mushroom goodness at all. However, Food Republic's taste tester waded through the sea of mushroomy mediocrity to uncover one soup that is clearly superior to the others: Zoup! Portabella Mushroom Bisque.
From the earthy brown hue to the abundance of mushrooms, this soup was a clear winner among the dozen that were tasted. Plus, it delivered on taste and texture, too. "The flavor is savory, herby, well-seasoned, rich, and umami," our reviewer wrote. "And the creamy, velvety, almost chowder-y texture is comforting and fun to chew."
Reviews on the company's site are in agreement, with many stating that it tastes homemade and praising the flavor and texture. One reviewer noted, "It was perfect [when] heated right out of the jar. No doctoring needed whatsoever. It's amazing they keep this fresh flavor with no preservatives." Others mentioned being surprised by how delicious the soup is. It is routinely praised for its consistency and texture, as well as the amount of mushrooms in each glass jar.
More about Zoup!
The Zoup! brand actually started out as a soup-focused restaurant in 1998 and ultimately became a chain. 16 years later, it started selling its broth in stores, and in 2022, it launched its line of soups available at retail locations and online. That same year, the eateries were acquired by WOWorks, and in 2024, it rebranded all locations as Z!Eats with an expanded menu. However, the 16-ounce jars of Portabella Mushroom Bisque remain for sale under the name Zoup! in stores and on Amazon, along with other veggie-based varieties like black bean chili, butternut squash, garden vegetable, and tomato bisque. There are meaty options, too, including chicken and riced cauliflower, chicken noodle, and a Spicy Chicken 'Chilada soup.
The Portabella Mushroom Bisque has a fairly straightforward list of ingredients that includes white mushrooms in addition to the hearty portabellas, all swimming in a cream-infused broth base thickened by flour and corn starch and seasoned with salt, spice, and garlic. We're not surprised that it tastes homemade — it's made in small batches, simmered to perfection in kettles. While you can easily warm up a bowl for a simple meal, the brand also recommends using it in mushroom risotto, scalloped potatoes, and a cheesy broccoli casserole.