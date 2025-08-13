Elevated Boxed Mac And Cheese With One Classic Canned Soup

Boxed mac and cheese is a kitchen staple. While most store-bought options are what cheesy dreams are made of, a simple addition can elevate the packaged pasta almost instantly. Food Republic reached out to expert Sarah Hill, food blogger at Real Food with Sarah, who recommends stirring canned mushroom soup into your next batch.

The soup, which is known for its savory notes, "brings two major wins," according to Hill: "creaminess and umami." Just open the can, stir your desired amount into the cheese sauce, and then fold in the cooked noodles. As for the exact quantity, it depends on your personal taste, but as a rule of thumb, use 4 ounces of soup per 1 pound of noodles.

Hill goes on to say that "the soup adds a silky texture and earthy flavor" to the boxed mac — a unique flair that takes it from basic to elevated nostalgia. Before reaching for any old can in the back of the pantry, however, consider choosing one of our top-ranked cream of mushroom soup brands to find the best flavor and finish.