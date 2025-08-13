Elevated Boxed Mac And Cheese With One Classic Canned Soup
Boxed mac and cheese is a kitchen staple. While most store-bought options are what cheesy dreams are made of, a simple addition can elevate the packaged pasta almost instantly. Food Republic reached out to expert Sarah Hill, food blogger at Real Food with Sarah, who recommends stirring canned mushroom soup into your next batch.
The soup, which is known for its savory notes, "brings two major wins," according to Hill: "creaminess and umami." Just open the can, stir your desired amount into the cheese sauce, and then fold in the cooked noodles. As for the exact quantity, it depends on your personal taste, but as a rule of thumb, use 4 ounces of soup per 1 pound of noodles.
Hill goes on to say that "the soup adds a silky texture and earthy flavor" to the boxed mac — a unique flair that takes it from basic to elevated nostalgia. Before reaching for any old can in the back of the pantry, however, consider choosing one of our top-ranked cream of mushroom soup brands to find the best flavor and finish.
How to balance the flavors in your elevated mac dish
To keep the flavor in balance, one idea is to choose a lower-sodium can of cream of mushroom soup to manage the saltiness. For added complexity, you should also opt for a highly-rated boxed mac and cheese with unique notes, such as sharp cheddar for bite. To prevent things from being one note, Sarah Hill also recommends "adding acidity (like lemon juice or hot sauce) to cut through the creaminess." Vinegar-based hot sauces, like Louisiana and Tabasco, would work especially well here.
Another trick Hill shares: "Serving the mac with fresh herbs and fresh cracked black pepper also brightens things up and keeps the flavor balanced." To instantly upgrade boxed mac and cheese, add basil for a sweet, peppery finish, or dill for a grassy, tangy note. Spice-wise, ingredients like paprika offer mild smokiness and sweetness, while red pepper flakes bring heat that effectively balances out any overly indulgent flavors from the soup and cheese.