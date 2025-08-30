Gordon Ramsay's 3-Protein Sandwich Is A Scottish Twist On Breakfast
When it comes to morning meals hailing from the British Isles, it's the full English breakfast that's won over the most hearts abroad. Yet it's not the only type of fry-up enjoyed in the region; fellow nations like Wales, Scotland, and Ireland also love to slice into meats, beans, and accouterments come morning time.
With so many mouth-watering variations to choose from, such breakfasts offer a terrific canvas for sandwich reinterpretations. An especially tasty rendition comes by way of acclaimed chef and television host Gordon Ramsay, who prepares a large breakfast sandwich in Scottish style, impressively all assembled on an outdoor grill.
For the meats, he reaches for two distinctly Scottish proteins: a square sausage called Lorne, as well as slices of haggis. Both specialties commonly appear in a Scottish breakfast and translate delectably into sandwich form. The sausage — which is principally composed of beef, breadcrumbs, and spices — lends a nice texture as well as a dash of heat. Meanwhile, famed haggis (which is, unfortunately, banned in the U.S.) delivers its unique offal-based flavor palate of earthiness, warm spice, and slightly chewy mouthfeel. While searing these cuts on the griddle, Ramsay fries up two perfect eggs for the third protein component.
To accompany, Ramsay whips up a batch of Scotch whisky caramelized onions, as well as several grilled portobello caps. Miraculously, the dish doesn't topple over as the chef stacks it on toast, finalizing with several squirts of Britain's beloved HP brown sauce atop.
Experiment with other Scottish fry-up ingredients in sandwich form
Undoubtedly, there's a special appeal to digging into a full breakfast's extensive delights in handheld form. So borrow from other classic fry-up components to craft Scottish-inspired sandwiches of your own – there is a lot to choose from. Other protein options include black pudding, bacon, link sausages, as well as kippers — small smoked herring. In addition to the aforementioned beans and mushrooms, thickly sliced grilled tomatoes could add a nice dash of brightness. And while toast's a classic — as well as more foundationally sturdy vessel — you could even try to layer ingredients atop Tattie scones, a Scottish-style potato flatbread. Alternatively, sandwich between two crunchy oatcakes for a different, thoroughly Scottish sandwich vessel.
When it comes to constructing the dish, there's a balance between maximalism and manageability. As Gordon Ramsay does, it's a good idea to pair over-easy eggs (signaling breakfast time!) alongside two proteins of your choice, as more meats could overwhelm. Slice your components flat in order to ease stacking, and add one or two vegetables for moisture and flavor. Rather than Britain's ubiquitous brown sauce, consider using Curtis Stone's easy breakfast sandwich sauce instead, to integrate a dash of brightness amidst the meat-heavy foods. Then cut the sandwich in half for practicality and enjoy; it'll be a meal that defines the day.