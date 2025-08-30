Gordon Ramsay's 3-Protein Sandwich Is A Scottish Twist On Breakfast

When it comes to morning meals hailing from the British Isles, it's the full English breakfast that's won over the most hearts abroad. Yet it's not the only type of fry-up enjoyed in the region; fellow nations like Wales, Scotland, and Ireland also love to slice into meats, beans, and accouterments come morning time.

With so many mouth-watering variations to choose from, such breakfasts offer a terrific canvas for sandwich reinterpretations. An especially tasty rendition comes by way of acclaimed chef and television host Gordon Ramsay, who prepares a large breakfast sandwich in Scottish style, impressively all assembled on an outdoor grill.

For the meats, he reaches for two distinctly Scottish proteins: a square sausage called Lorne, as well as slices of haggis. Both specialties commonly appear in a Scottish breakfast and translate delectably into sandwich form. The sausage — which is principally composed of beef, breadcrumbs, and spices — lends a nice texture as well as a dash of heat. Meanwhile, famed haggis (which is, unfortunately, banned in the U.S.) delivers its unique offal-based flavor palate of earthiness, warm spice, and slightly chewy mouthfeel. While searing these cuts on the griddle, Ramsay fries up two perfect eggs for the third protein component.

To accompany, Ramsay whips up a batch of Scotch whisky caramelized onions, as well as several grilled portobello caps. Miraculously, the dish doesn't topple over as the chef stacks it on toast, finalizing with several squirts of Britain's beloved HP brown sauce atop.