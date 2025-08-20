Here's How Much Caffeine Is In Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte
Starbucks has been credited for the rise in popularity of flavored lattes and there may be no more iconic version than its Pumpkin Spice Latte. The cult-favorite seasonal drink draws in crowds each year and the brand has expanded the autumnal flavor into August, with the beverage hitting menus late in the month. The cozy cup of comfort is a simple mix of milk, pumpkin spice syrup (which does actually have real pumpkin), pumpkin spice seasoning, and espresso. That last ingredient, though, may be what helps you decide if a PSL is the way to kick off the day or wind it down.
A tall Pumpkin Spice Latte, with only a single shot of espresso, sports a caffeine content of about 75 milligrams. To put that in perspective, it's a little bit more than a cup of tea but less than your typical mug of coffee, so even an afternoon indulgence might not keep you up counting sheep in the evening. But if you upgrade to a warm grande or venti sized option, there's another shot added in, giving you a double dose of caffeine. And if the weather's still warm and you're opting for an iced venti, you'll get one more shot, clocking in at about 225 milligrams. So if you're looking for a boost in the morning or mid-afternoon, any option can help you with that. But if you're looking for a warm way to end the day, you can opt for decaf which packs a lower punch with only 5 milligrams.
Ways to control the caffeine at Starbucks
If a hefty pick-me-up is what you're after, Starbucks has you covered with its super-caffeinated Blonde Roast. But if you're leaning towards just needing a little lift, there are options for that, too. Of course, you can go full-on decaf or do a mix of half-caff and half-decaf. Or, if you typically choose a grande or venti, downsize your order to a tall.
Thinking beyond coffee will help keep your drink low-octane, too. Sipping on herbal teas, whether warm or iced, will eliminate caffeine altogether while choosing black tea will lessen the load, especially if you use only one bag. Just be sure to avoid green tea since its caffeine content is similar to espresso. Other solid low or no-caffeine choices include Refreshers and fruity Frappucinos (without matcha) as well as hot chocolate, steamers, and lemonade.
Finally, if you have a hankering for a Pumpkin Spice Latte and want to totally manage the caffeine content on your own, you can replicate Starbucks-style autumnal flavor at home. It's easy enough to make the drink in your own kitchen using the brand's Espresso Roast (decaf or regular), your milk of choice, and an easy three-ingredient pumpkin spice syrup dupe.