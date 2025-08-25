The Creamy Condiment You Should Be Adding To Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are one of the most versatile and customizable foods out there. From a classic fairground hot dog topped with ketchup and mustard, to the Danish version loaded with crispy onions, pickled cucumber, mustard, and ketchup, the beauty of hot dogs is that no two are ever the same, and what you choose to top yours with is entirely up to personal taste. For those looking to add a creamy twist, mayonnaise is a fantastic addition.

Mayonnaise is one of the most beloved and versatile condiments. It's a perfect dip for fries, a staple in sandwiches, and can even serve as a secret ingredient to take boxed cake mix from dry to delicious — so why not try it on your hot dog? You already know that mayo and ketchup are a match made in heaven — now picture that combo layered over a smoky, salty sausage with tangy hints of mustard or relish. The result is a perfect bite, with the creaminess of mayo balancing the other ingredients into one indulgent package.

You can opt for either homemade or store-bought mayonnaise. To make it at home, all you need to do is combine eggs, mustard, lemon or vinegar, and a neutral oil — that's it. Smooth, creamy mayo to top your hot dogs in just minutes.