The Creamy Condiment You Should Be Adding To Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are one of the most versatile and customizable foods out there. From a classic fairground hot dog topped with ketchup and mustard, to the Danish version loaded with crispy onions, pickled cucumber, mustard, and ketchup, the beauty of hot dogs is that no two are ever the same, and what you choose to top yours with is entirely up to personal taste. For those looking to add a creamy twist, mayonnaise is a fantastic addition.
Mayonnaise is one of the most beloved and versatile condiments. It's a perfect dip for fries, a staple in sandwiches, and can even serve as a secret ingredient to take boxed cake mix from dry to delicious — so why not try it on your hot dog? You already know that mayo and ketchup are a match made in heaven — now picture that combo layered over a smoky, salty sausage with tangy hints of mustard or relish. The result is a perfect bite, with the creaminess of mayo balancing the other ingredients into one indulgent package.
You can opt for either homemade or store-bought mayonnaise. To make it at home, all you need to do is combine eggs, mustard, lemon or vinegar, and a neutral oil — that's it. Smooth, creamy mayo to top your hot dogs in just minutes.
Mayo tops hot dogs all around the world
To a traditionalist, mayo may feel a bit out of place on a hot dog. In the United States, mustard, onions, and relish usually take center stage as the go-to toppings. But travel outside the U.S. and you'll find that regional hot dog variations around the globe wouldn't be the same without mayonnaise.
Take the Chilean completo, a loaded hot dog that fully embraces mayo's creamy texture. In this variation, chopped tomatoes, giardiniera (pickled vegetables), sauerkraut, and mashed avocado are piled on top of the sausage, then smothered in a generous dollop of mayo spread over everything. The creamy mayo pairs perfectly with the tangy, acidic toppings, adding richness to every bite. Without it, the completo simply wouldn't be the same.
Or head over to Sonora, Mexico, where you'll find the iconic Sonoran hot dog. This version features a bacon-wrapped sausage topped with pinto beans, salsa, tomatoes, grilled onions, and of course, mayonnaise. While mayo may not seem like a classic Mexican ingredient, it adds a tanginess that cuts through the richness of the toppings. If you're looking to try a Sonoran hot dog in the U.S., Tucson, Arizona is the place to go. There, they've become so popular that people line up outside food trucks for them — proof that mayonnaise-based hot dogs are here to stay.