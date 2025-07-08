Bake Frozen Pizza Directly On The Oven Rack And Thank Us Later

Frozen pizza is renowned for its convenience — and how hard it is to mess up. Still, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your frozen pizza, but most focus on toppings rather than the crust. Edges that look golden brown on the outside but feel chewy on the inside can be a bit of a letdown, but it feels almost inevitable with frozen pizza. But fear not — there is a solution; you just need a little faith to see it through. Baking your pie directly on the oven rack can lead to an even, crispy crust all around.

Here are the two biggest factors in this soggy equation: temperature and moisture. Frozen products are wetter than fresh by virtue of accumulating water droplets in the freezer. Home ovens reach temperatures of between 400 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, while real pizza ovens get as hot as 900 to 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. That type of heat removes any amount of liquid and gives you a nicely-charred crust. When baking frozen pizza on an oven tray, the (already lower) heat doesn't circulate efficiently enough to bake out all the water, leaving your crust a little softer than ideal. The oven rack has no barriers to the heat and therefore allows for more even baking. It is necessary to note that while thawing frozen pizzas is helpful when using the tray, this should be avoided if using the rack, lest your pie fall victim to gravity.