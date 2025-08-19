Walmart's Great Value Shrimp Could Be Radioactive. Here's What To Know

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to consume, serve, or sell certain shrimp products vended by Walmart under its Great Value brand, as the products could be contaminated with a radioactive substance. The alert was issued on August 19, 2025, after the FDA received Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination reports from U.S. Customs & Border Protection relating to shipments of shrimp. The affected products are processed by an Indonesian company called P.T. Bahari Makmur Sejati, which does business as BMS Foods.

Shipping containers and frozen shrimp products from the company were found to be contaminated with Cs-137 at four ports of entry located in California, Texas, Georgia, and Florida. The impacted shipments were denied entrance to the United States. While the FDA has not yet found that any contaminated products have entered the U.S. marketplace, Walmart did receive raw frozen shrimp from an implicated shipment.

The shipment itself did not alert for the contaminant at a port of entry, but it was imported after the first detection of contamination in other shipments. It is believed the products were either prepared, packed, or held in conditions that were unsanitary, leading to potential contamination. The FDA, therefore, has recommended that Walmart recall the products, and consumers are being advised to dispose of any affected goods they purchased and to not eat them. The affected products were sold through Walmart as Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1, with best by dates of 3/15/2027.