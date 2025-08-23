The Must-Have Tool For Quickly Breaking Down Tomatoes And Onions

Let's face it — chopping onions or tomatoes isn't the most action-packed part of whipping up a delicious meal. Whether your recipe calls for tomatoes to be broken down for a fresh, no-fuss pomodoro sauce or shredded onions for delicious, salty latkes paired with dill pickles, it can sometimes become an arduous chore; luckily for you, there's one tool that will help get the job done in no time: the box grater.

Since its inception in the 1540s (with dubious origins as to whether it's a French or English invention), the box cheese grater has been traditionally used as a handy tool to grate heavy blocks of cheese. But there are no rules on what you can actually use it for, and when it comes to shredding tomatoes and onions, the box grater makes this task time-saving, uniform, and even oddly satisfying.

Grating tomatoes and onions using a box cheese grater is also super simple. For the most convenience, we recommend cutting them in half widthways, and rubbing the cut side against the large holes of the grater, collecting the pulp in a large bowl or cutting board under the grater. For safety, you should make sure the grater is always on a stable surface, and avoid grating all the way to the end of the food, as you may increase the risk of an accidental cut. If you plan on using a grater often, cut-resistant gloves are a smart investment, and since Chipotle uses them too, you'll be in good company.