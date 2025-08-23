The Must-Have Tool For Quickly Breaking Down Tomatoes And Onions
Let's face it — chopping onions or tomatoes isn't the most action-packed part of whipping up a delicious meal. Whether your recipe calls for tomatoes to be broken down for a fresh, no-fuss pomodoro sauce or shredded onions for delicious, salty latkes paired with dill pickles, it can sometimes become an arduous chore; luckily for you, there's one tool that will help get the job done in no time: the box grater.
Since its inception in the 1540s (with dubious origins as to whether it's a French or English invention), the box cheese grater has been traditionally used as a handy tool to grate heavy blocks of cheese. But there are no rules on what you can actually use it for, and when it comes to shredding tomatoes and onions, the box grater makes this task time-saving, uniform, and even oddly satisfying.
Grating tomatoes and onions using a box cheese grater is also super simple. For the most convenience, we recommend cutting them in half widthways, and rubbing the cut side against the large holes of the grater, collecting the pulp in a large bowl or cutting board under the grater. For safety, you should make sure the grater is always on a stable surface, and avoid grating all the way to the end of the food, as you may increase the risk of an accidental cut. If you plan on using a grater often, cut-resistant gloves are a smart investment, and since Chipotle uses them too, you'll be in good company.
Other unexpected uses for the box cheese grater
Alongside tomatoes and onions, vegetables like carrots, zucchini, and cucumbers can be quickly shredded using a box cheese grater, turning them into versatile ingredient powerhouses for everything from slaws to stir-fries to quick breads. Whether you're looking to make a creamy, homemade cucumber tzatziki, a colorful summer salad, or an easy homemade zucchini bread, the box cheese grater has got you covered.
It's not just for fresh produce either. The boxed cheese grater can also handle nuts and chocolate, too. Despite their small size, a standard box cheese grater usually has several sides, including one with small holes. Using the smaller holes is ideal for creating finer textures. Paired with nuts and chocolate, you'll have yourself the perfect garnishes for salads, yogurts, and ice cream, adding that little extra bit of pizzazz.
One sustainable use for your box grater is turning stale bread into breadcrumbs. Instead of tossing out bread that's been left out a bit too long, toast and then grate it on the coarse side to create fluffy breadcrumbs. These are perfect for making homemade meatballs or coating chicken escalope. When stored properly in an airtight container, homemade breadcrumbs can last a month in the fridge and up to three months in the freezer, making them not only a zero-waste option but also time and money-saving. So next time you've got breaded cravings, whip out your box cheese grater and save yourself the trip to the grocery store.