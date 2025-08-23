Salt Doesn't Really Expire, But There Are Signs That You Should Throw It Out

There are many different types of salt, and several that you should always have in your pantry, but if all you keep are one or two kinds, we won't fault you because that's all the average home cook really needs. However, if you're doing a pantry clear-out, and you find a hidden container of salt that you haven't seen in years, you might be wondering if it has expired. The good news is that salt doesn't really expire, but it can show signs that it needs to be thrown out, and the most obvious is that it's clumping.

That's because salt sold commercially typically isn't just pure sodium chloride; it also tends to contain additives that keep it from caking. As time goes on, that ingredient can lose its effectiveness, leading to clumping.

But that's not the only sign that your salt has seen better days. If you find yourself needing to use more and more to make a seasoned salt stand out in your cooking, it could be that time has done its thing and the flavor is starting to dissipate. All told, most cooking salts retain their texture and flavor for up to five years – though it's important to note that just because the quality isn't what it once was, it doesn't mean the salt will make you sick if ingested.