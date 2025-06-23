The Best Pantry Shelves To Choose For Storing Glass Jars Safely

Glass jars can take your pantry from a cluttered mess to an organized dream with hardly any effort, and it's a Martha Stewart-approved kitchen hack. But there's one downside. Glass is notoriously easy to break, and especially so if you're packing that pantry to its limits. One solution is to only use glass jars on shelves that have an edge, preventing them from falling out.

Just like storing tall food items at the back of your fridge, sort your glass jars according to size, with the largest ones at the back of the pantry, to help maintain optimum visibility. Still, there is always a risk that in reaching far back, you'll inadvertently pull a smaller jar over the edge on your way out. A small edge of even a few centimeters can mitigate this risk. Higher shelves are a better choice if you have young kids in the house, but if there are no external risks, feel free to spread those jars across the whole pantry. While these storage containers are perfect for dried goods, they also make the perfect home for cookies, crackers, and other snacks.

If none of your pantry shelves already have an edge, it's an easy and quick DIY job. Simply get a narrow piece of wood, cut it to the length of your shelf, and paint it to match. From there, wood glue is a strong enough adhesive, and you can even reinforce the edge with two or three nails.