The 2 Best Cheeses To Add To Your Tuna Melt

Even if the original tuna melt was a happy mistake, there's no denying it's a stand-out lunch classic. To take this comforting staple to the next level, Food Republic reached out to expert John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," to find out which cheese is best for creating an unforgettable sandwich. "For a delicious tuna melt, selecting cheeses that melt beautifully and complement the flavor of tuna is essential," exclaims Politte.

That's why his first pick is Gruyère. He explains it's excellent for "offering a nutty and sweet profile." Its gooey, creamy texture is perfect for layering on toasted bread with your favorite brand of canned tuna for a solid combination.

For a more classic pick, go with cheddar. "This sharp cheese melts wonderfully while providing a delightful tang," Politte shares. Choose a medium cheddar for a milder, buttery finish, or a sharper version for a tangy, salty, robust contrast to the creamy tuna base.