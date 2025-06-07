The 2 Best Cheeses To Add To Your Tuna Melt
Even if the original tuna melt was a happy mistake, there's no denying it's a stand-out lunch classic. To take this comforting staple to the next level, Food Republic reached out to expert John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," to find out which cheese is best for creating an unforgettable sandwich. "For a delicious tuna melt, selecting cheeses that melt beautifully and complement the flavor of tuna is essential," exclaims Politte.
That's why his first pick is Gruyère. He explains it's excellent for "offering a nutty and sweet profile." Its gooey, creamy texture is perfect for layering on toasted bread with your favorite brand of canned tuna for a solid combination.
For a more classic pick, go with cheddar. "This sharp cheese melts wonderfully while providing a delightful tang," Politte shares. Choose a medium cheddar for a milder, buttery finish, or a sharper version for a tangy, salty, robust contrast to the creamy tuna base.
Select fillings that complement your cheese
If you want to go the gourmet route with Gruyère, make sure to choose complementary fillings. "A few capers can add a nice briny flavor that complements the tuna," John Politte suggests, adding that you can also "chop up some fresh or pickled jalapeños and mix them in" for a sandwich that balances heat and savoriness, rounded out by Gruyère's mildy grassy meltiness. "Chopped dill, parsley, or cilantro can freshen things up beautifully," he says.
When making a sandwich with mild cheddar, go with more flavorful add-ins. For example, Politte recommends mixing "a spoonful of Dijon mustard into the tuna for a tangy bite that elevates the overall taste." The vinegary edge helps avoid one of the most common mistakes in tuna salad — lack of brightness. "Creamy avocado can add richness and a different texture," he adds, which pairs perfectly with a sharp cheddar melt. Imagine bites of ultra-smooth, mild-tasting avocado with gooey, robust cheese and crunchy bread — delivering layers of complementary textures.