The Delicious Aldi Dip That Is Reddit Approved

Supermarket chain Aldi is constantly reintroducing new stock (and getting rid of underperforming products); just look at some of the hottest new grocery finds the chain has released. But there are quite a few core items populating the shelves, too — that is, items you can count on the stores always re-stocking (unlike its quick-selling Aldi Finds), and that includes a number of products in its refrigerated deli aisle. This popular section contains a variety of staple dips, including one in particular that Redditors on the Aldi subreddit find especially delicious: The Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip.

"Why you do me like this[,] Aldi? OMG it's good," the OP, whose post currently has 185 upvotes, wrote, with an image of their hand holding up a tub of the dip. Another commenter called the dip their go-to, while a third claimed they have a difficult time stopping themselves from eating it once they open up a container. It's only $3.29 for 10 ounces, though, so we don't find there's really any reason to stop.

It does have a bit of a bite, though, as one Redditor pointed out, giving it a rating of three on a scale of one to five for spiciness. It's most likely due to the vaguely worded "spice" ingredient listed on the label, while the cream cheese base, as well as mayonnaise, sour cream, and cotija cheese, help smooth out any lingering heat.