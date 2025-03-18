What Exactly Is In Non-Alcoholic Beer & How Is It Made?

Whether you've completely eradicated alcohol from your life, or you just want to cut back, non-alcoholic beer is a great way to enjoy a cold brew but without the harmful substance that gets you buzzed. Non-alcoholic beer has come a long way since O'Doul's was pretty much the only one on the market. (The fact that this list of top non-alcoholic beers to try even exists is indicative of this growth.) However, with breweries big and small ramping up production, you might be wondering what is actually in non-alcoholic beer. What's more, how do producers remove the alcohol from it?

"At least in the United States, non-alcoholic (N/A) beer is beer that has been brewed so that the final alcohol by volume (ABV) is less than 0.5%," said Brandon Pierce, operations manager for Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., with whom Food Republic had the pleasure of speaking. N/A beer, he revealed, goes through the exact same creation process that regular beer does, until towards the end of production when a variety of methods are employed to limit or remove the alcohol. There are various ways of removing the alcohol, including controlled fermentation and dealcoholization. However, neither change the building blocks of N/A beer which are, as with normal beer, malt, hops, yeast, and water.