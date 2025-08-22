This Is Why David Chang Refuses To Grill His Burgers

Even if you abide by all the rules for grilling burgers like a pro, they may not be to everyone's tastes. This is especially true for David Chang, Michelin-star chef of Momofuku, who said on his podcast, "The Dave Chang Show," that "the grill is a horrible thing for a hamburger." Though not the most popular opinion, Chang points out two fundamental flaws with grilling burgers: grease fires and a lack of smoky flavor.

Ground beef, particularly high-fat blends, tends to drip directly onto coals or gas elements. At best, this causes flare-ups and unevenly cooked patties. At worst, the excess grease can reignite the coals until you have a grill full of fire. Chang adds that while grills are fantastic for other meats and for corn, which can be grilled to perfection, a burger patty would need 12 hours on the grill to develop any real smokiness — and after 12 hours, the patties would more closely resemble the charcoal they cooked over.

Chang also believes a burger patty won't gain any flavorful texture from the grill. Instead, it simply picks up the gunk stuck to the grill grate and ends up tasting like "carbonized crap." Between that and the hassle of cleaning up, he insists there are far better methods for cooking the perfect burger.