How To Cut Watermelon Into Picture-Perfect Triangles

Nothing says summer quite like a slice of watermelon at the pool or beach. But while perfectly-cubed watermelon is obviously delicious, there's just something special about one of those cute little triangles. They're not only easy to hold, but they also make grabbing an individual portion for yourself or the kids much simpler.

@yourhomemadehealthy It's a summer life skill day! This post is going to show you the easiest, best method for how to cut a watermelon two ways! ♬ Summer Background Jazz – Jazz Background Vibes

The tricky part, however, can be cutting it. To start, simply slice off each end of a whole melon to create flat surfaces so it sits stably on your cutting board. Next, cut the entire watermelon in half lengthwise to create two large, semi-circular pieces. From there, lay one half cut-side down and slice it into 1-inch thick portions. Then, with each portion, you'll simply make a diagonal cut from the center to the rind, creating two perfect triangles.

These triangles are great on their own, but you can also elevate them in a few simple ways. For a savory twist, try sprinkling your watermelon with cayenne, or crumble some feta cheese on top with a few mint leaves. You could also add a pinch of salt to your watermelon — it's a long-time Southern tradition.