How To Cut Watermelon Into Picture-Perfect Triangles
Nothing says summer quite like a slice of watermelon at the pool or beach. But while perfectly-cubed watermelon is obviously delicious, there's just something special about one of those cute little triangles. They're not only easy to hold, but they also make grabbing an individual portion for yourself or the kids much simpler.
It's a summer life skill day! This post is going to show you the easiest, best method for how to cut a watermelon two ways!
The tricky part, however, can be cutting it. To start, simply slice off each end of a whole melon to create flat surfaces so it sits stably on your cutting board. Next, cut the entire watermelon in half lengthwise to create two large, semi-circular pieces. From there, lay one half cut-side down and slice it into 1-inch thick portions. Then, with each portion, you'll simply make a diagonal cut from the center to the rind, creating two perfect triangles.
These triangles are great on their own, but you can also elevate them in a few simple ways. For a savory twist, try sprinkling your watermelon with cayenne, or crumble some feta cheese on top with a few mint leaves. You could also add a pinch of salt to your watermelon — it's a long-time Southern tradition.
Tips for picking out the best watermelon at the store
While your watermelon triangles will be the hit of the event, making sure you've picked the perfect melon at the grocery store is a task in itself. One of the best-known tips is to check the watermelon's field spot — the area where it rested while ripening in the field. For a ripe melon, you want the spot to be buttery yellow, which indicates it had time to mature. Look for matte skin and a shriveled stem as well — both signs of ripeness. When you tap or thump the watermelon, a ripe one should produce a deep, hollow sound. If it sounds dull or a little tight, it might not be ripe.
Another foolproof trick for picking the sweetest watermelon is to measure the stripes with your fingers. It might sound silly, but if you can fit two fingers into a dark green stripe on the rind, it's a good sign you've found a sweet one.