The Foolproof Watermelon Tip For Picking The Sweetest One At The Store

Picking the freshest perishable groceries requires a bit of know-how, from knowing the best times to hit the store to when produce is in season. When it comes to watermelon, you can slap, sniff, and feel the fruit all you want, but one simple trick all but guarantees you'll pick the sweetest one in the bunch.

When picking out a watermelon, place your first two fingers against the rind. If both fingers fit within a single stripe, then you have yourself a sweet one. Fortunately, this trick doesn't correspond to the size of the watermelon itself, so feel free to apply it to fruit of any size. The color of the stripes themselves should also be quite dull. Watermelons darken as they ripen, so a bright color may indicate it needs more time to achieve the perfect flavor. While watermelon varieties vary in color and pattern, from the almost black sugar baby to the bright yellow golden midget, you shouldn't ever pick the brightest one in the bunch.

One other thing to look for are little scabs that look almost like webbing. These scars indicate that the flower from which the melon grew was pollinated by many bees, which in turn means it will be sweet.