Review: Trust Us, You'll Want To Grab Old Forester's 2025 Birthday Bourbon While You Can

Everyone wants to do something extra special for their birthday, and iconic whiskey brands are no exception. One legendary distillery that knows how to turn things up for a birthday is Old Forester. Founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown, its longevity is a testament to the outstanding whiskey it produces. In fact, Old Forester 100 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has a cult following amongst bartenders and whiskey aficionados alike because it's an inexpensive bourbon that tastes way more expensive than it is. Every year the distillery celebrates its founder's birthday by releasing a limited-edition vintage-dated bottle on September 2 — and it's finally that time of the year again.

The 2025 Old Forester Birthday Bourbon is far from cheap, but those in the know are willing to jump through a few hoops for a taste of the anticipated release. It's not that easy to get your hands on a bottle, either. This time around, it may even be more challenging because, unlike Old Forester Birthday Bourbons of years past, it was made using a sweet mash process. As a result, it brings Old Forester fans something totally unexpected and new — and oh man, did it pay off in the flavor profile. Intrigued? I sure was, and luckily, I got a sneak peek. Is it worth the elevated price tag and the laborious task of acquiring a bottle, though?

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.