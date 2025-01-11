Your Olive Oil Isn't Just For Cooking. Here's How It Can Clean Your Kitchen

Olive oil is the king of the kitchen, and it's not limited to culinary use. Joining the ranks of lemons, baking soda, and vinegar, olive oil is actually a versatile natural cleaning agent. Most helpfully, you don't need to splurge on extra-virgin olive oil for cleaning purposes. There are a variety of bottles on the market, and while doing your research is key for achieving balanced flavors, the less expensive stuff is more than good enough to clean your kitchen.

Ironically, olive oil is a secret weapon against hardened grease stains. Simply spray some oil on the dirty area, let sit for a few minutes, and wipe it away with a cloth or paper towel. Stubborn grease can be hard to permeate, so the slipperiness of the oil is the perfect entryway when scrubbing with harsher textures won't reach the base layer. It also helps remove those annoying sticker remnants from new appliances and utensils, and a little goes a long way.

Olive oil works well on a variety of surfaces, including stainless steel (arguably where it's most effective), wood, granite, and marble. Enamel-covered surfaces and cast-iron appliances also benefit from oil treatments.