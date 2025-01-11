Your Olive Oil Isn't Just For Cooking. Here's How It Can Clean Your Kitchen
Olive oil is the king of the kitchen, and it's not limited to culinary use. Joining the ranks of lemons, baking soda, and vinegar, olive oil is actually a versatile natural cleaning agent. Most helpfully, you don't need to splurge on extra-virgin olive oil for cleaning purposes. There are a variety of bottles on the market, and while doing your research is key for achieving balanced flavors, the less expensive stuff is more than good enough to clean your kitchen.
Ironically, olive oil is a secret weapon against hardened grease stains. Simply spray some oil on the dirty area, let sit for a few minutes, and wipe it away with a cloth or paper towel. Stubborn grease can be hard to permeate, so the slipperiness of the oil is the perfect entryway when scrubbing with harsher textures won't reach the base layer. It also helps remove those annoying sticker remnants from new appliances and utensils, and a little goes a long way.
Olive oil works well on a variety of surfaces, including stainless steel (arguably where it's most effective), wood, granite, and marble. Enamel-covered surfaces and cast-iron appliances also benefit from oil treatments.
Polishing and shining with olive oil
Once you've dealt with the harder cleans, there often remains a host of utensils and surfaces that lack shine. Luckily, olive oil is the perfect remedy. Wooden cutting boards and kitchen tools are quick to discolor, as the material is very porous. Clean these as usual, then wipe them down with a thin layer of oil to return their sheen. This also helps to treat the wood, keeping it from cracking or drying out.
Sinks, especially stainless steel ones, easily become dull, but a mixture of olive oil and lemon juice can clean and polish them. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe the combo across the sink, then rinse with water and dry with a paper towel. You'll be surprised how effectively this dynamic duo restores the sink's original look.
Lastly, don't neglect your cabinets and drawers. Whether they consist of wood, steel, glass, plastic, or any combination thereof, pantry staples are all you need for cleaning. Combine olive oil with either vinegar or lemon juice and wipe the area down until you notice an increase in quality. For an extra step, use a dry microfiber cloth to remove any dust before going in with the shining stage. Either of the acidic elements will work well, though lemon juice has the added benefit of a fresher smell — using vinegar may require you to keep your cupboard doors open for a while to lose the odor.