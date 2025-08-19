The Record-Breaking Story Of The World's Largest Commercially Sold Hot Dog

There was once a time when you could buy a hot dog the weight of a newborn online. The aptly named Big Hot Dog debuted in 2010 and snagged a Guinness World Record for its gargantuan size — 7 pounds, 16 inches long, and a hefty 4 inches in diameter. This colossal wiener was invented by Dan Abbate and sold by his single-product company, Gorilla Tango Novelty Meats, in Chicago.

Dan Abbate created the Big Hot Dog not just for its novelty, but to solve a common grilling problem. As he explained in a 2012 interview with Guinness, traditional, small franks tend to roll around on the grill and fall off when bumped. To fix this, he wanted to make "a hot dog with a flat side" (per YouTube). Essentially, the Big Hot Dog allowed you to have slices of meat that you could grill like hamburger patties without rolling away.

Abbate teamed up with Schmeisser's Homemade Sausage, a fifth-generation Chicago sausage maker, to repackage hot dog meat into something super-sized. Though designed to be enjoyed in slices, the Big Hot Dog was also served in a custom-made bun from Woodstock, Illinois, to secure the record for the World's Largest Commercially Available Hot Dog.