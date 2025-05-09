The Clever Dish-Drying Rack That Saves Precious Counter Space

These types of drying racks do clear up counter space, but there are some potential drawbacks to swapping them in. First is whether or not you actually have enough wall space for a drying rack in your kitchen, and if you're a renter, if you're allowed to hang things up using screws. Best to assess your kitchen wall area — your rack doesn't actually have to go up right near your sink, but it is convenient — and for renters, check with your lease or your landlord to ensure hanging it up is permitted.

There is also the price to consider. Whereas you can pick up a countertop dish rack at the dollar store or Walmart for a low price, mounted racks, like this one by Ctysallove, can cost upwards of $60 — some even cost over $100.

You might also spare a thought for the mounted rack's functionality. If you have a large household with many family members, or you often use big, heavy pots and pans, chances are good that everything isn't going to fit. Most mounted drying racks have weight limits, so pay attention to that when you are perusing what's for sale. If you can't find one that meets your household's needs in terms of weight limit and size, you might be better off sticking with a countertop drying rack.