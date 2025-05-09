The Clever Dish-Drying Rack That Saves Precious Counter Space
Small kitchen problems: You barely have enough room on your counters for a dish drying rack (imagine thinking you could fit a kitchen island in). While you can get away with some Command hooks for your utensils or cutting boards, there's just no way to get the drying rack up into the air, right? Actually, there is a way: A wall-mounted drying rack might be just the ticket for you, as it takes advantage of what is typically unused vertical space.
These types of drying racks are a lot like the countertop kind, except that they get put up directly into your wall with screws, and they come with trays to collect the water that drains off (which not all countertop models do). This leaves you with more counter space for keeping fun things at hand, like citrus fruits, or garlic and onions, as Ina Garten suggests, or useful gadgets or appliances (no more keeping your air fryer hidden away in a cupboard), or if you're a minimalist who doesn't like their counter to look cluttered, absolutely nothing at all.
A few things to consider before investing in a wall-mounted drying rack
These types of drying racks do clear up counter space, but there are some potential drawbacks to swapping them in. First is whether or not you actually have enough wall space for a drying rack in your kitchen, and if you're a renter, if you're allowed to hang things up using screws. Best to assess your kitchen wall area — your rack doesn't actually have to go up right near your sink, but it is convenient — and for renters, check with your lease or your landlord to ensure hanging it up is permitted.
There is also the price to consider. Whereas you can pick up a countertop dish rack at the dollar store or Walmart for a low price, mounted racks, like this one by Ctysallove, can cost upwards of $60 — some even cost over $100.
You might also spare a thought for the mounted rack's functionality. If you have a large household with many family members, or you often use big, heavy pots and pans, chances are good that everything isn't going to fit. Most mounted drying racks have weight limits, so pay attention to that when you are perusing what's for sale. If you can't find one that meets your household's needs in terms of weight limit and size, you might be better off sticking with a countertop drying rack.