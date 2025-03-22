The Space-Saving Cutting Board Tip That Doubles As A Design Trick

There are many ways to maximize space in a small kitchen, from bulk food storage solutions and proper organization of canned goods to foregoing kitchen islands. For additional space-saving ideas, Food Republic spoke with Farook Member, an interior design specialist at QS Supplies. Member shared a cutting board hack that not only extends usable prep space in your kitchen, but also doubles as a design trick.

Cutting boards are common kitchen tools that most home cooks have on hand, but they're useful for more than just chopping. "Placing a cutting board over a stovetop is a brilliant work-around for maximizing counter real estate, especially in a compact kitchen, when each inch matters," Member explained. "It instantly creates a prep station with no added furniture or renovation required, allowing cooks in the house to take advantage of wasted real estate when the stove is idle."

Purchasing a large cutting board that completely covers your stove — we like this one from Lynicon — or having one custom-made can give you the extra counter space you've only dreamed of. You can also place two matching cutting boards side by side on your range top to cover the surface. These boards are easily removed when you need to use the stove.

Not only do these dual-purpose cutting boards extend your counter space, but they can also enhance your kitchen's aesthetic, making them an eye-catching addition to the room. "Wooden boards create a cozy, organic look, while sleek stone or marble boards can create a sleek, upscale look," Member noted.