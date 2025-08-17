Reheating Frozen Pizza? Brush On This Ingredient To Avoid A Soggy Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are some grocery store frozen pizzas you should always avoid, there are also plenty of great options on the market. However, even if you choose a great brand, let's face it: You're probably going to store what you don't finish in the fridge and eat the leftovers over the next few days. While refrigeration helps keep food from spoiling right away, it can change your pizza crust from light and crispy on the first day to soggy and limp, especially after a microwave reheat. To avoid that wet cardboard texture, pop your pizza in the oven instead, and brush some olive oil around the crust before you do.

Olive oil helps bread of all kinds crisp in the oven, including fresh dough, and its crisping powers also work on already-baked pizza crust — much like how it helps crostini achieve a browned, crunchy exterior. You don't need much; just pour a few teaspoons or a tablespoon into a small bowl and use a pastry brush, like one from this set by Consevisen, to spread the oil around the crust while the cold pizza sits on a baking sheet, ready for the oven.