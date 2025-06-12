You Should Always Avoid These 12 Grocery Store Frozen Pizzas

Pizza is an American classic right up there with the hamburger. It's the perfect party food, and the customization options are nearly endless. Frozen pizza, however, is an animal all its own. It's not what you pick up for fine dining at home, but as a family meal, it's often extremely convenient. The frozen pizza dinner option is ideal for folks who are looking to enjoy quick, tasty grub that's easy to prepare.

No one expects a frozen pizza to revolutionize the pizza market, (unless you perform a little DIY magic on it), but is it too much to ask that it hits the spot after a long day? For some frozen pizzas, the answer is yes — it is indeed too much to ask. We're covering 12 frozen pizzas (or brands) that have left customers feeling grossly dissatisfied. They may be easy and convenient, but you'll wish these pizzas had never emerged from the oven.