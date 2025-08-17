The Actual Names For The Top And Bottom Of Burger Buns You Probably Didn't Know
Food nomenclature can be amusingly mysterious. It's easy to bite into a dish as common as an all-American cheeseburger yet have no idea what certain elements are called. For instance, glance at the top and bottom burger buns. Most likely, you simply hold onto these pieces of bread while devouring your meal, understandably focusing on the experience. Next time, take a pause and note that the top bun is called a crown, while the bottom is a heel.
Most people won't encounter such foodie jargon, but these names are instrumental to fast food operations like McDonald's. Referring to the shiny sesame-covered top bun and the underside bun with specificity helps ensure a flawless assembly process. That way, amidst fast-paced cooking, workers can stack hamburger ingredients in the correct order and guarantee no one accidentally receives an upside-down meal. And if you're wondering, the sandwiched middle bun particular to the Golden Arches' Big Mac is called a club.
The culinary world is full of unique food terms
While on the topic of obscure foodie terms, there's a sea of other witty names to uncover. Head to a nice restaurant and you might receive your food en accolade. No, that doesn't mean the dish won a prestigious award, but rather that one food element is leaning on another for dramatic presentation. Curiously, the phrase stems from knighthood traditions in France, describing a specific ceremonial embrace.
On the topic of plating, also keep the term swoosh in your back pocket. This refers to when a sauce hits the plate and the spoon is methodically pulled in a straight line, creating an eye-catching defined streak, often with the plate visible in the middle. Technically, yes — you could make it resemble the Nike swoosh logo. And if the food wasn't enjoyable, you'll be left with an ort or two — a nearly outdated 15th-century term that refers to a food scrap.
You can also turn to the bartending realm for a never-ending source of whimsical names. Beyond offbeat-named cocktails like the Corpse Reviver — trust us; the vintage hangover cure isn't as morbid as it sounds — there are techniques like the whip shake, done with small ice chunks, and closed-looping, a zero-waste practice. Brush up on such a wealth of culinary terms, and you'll not only impress fellow foodies but also improve your Scrabble game.