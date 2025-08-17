The Actual Names For The Top And Bottom Of Burger Buns You Probably Didn't Know

While on the topic of obscure foodie terms, there's a sea of other witty names to uncover. Head to a nice restaurant and you might receive your food en accolade. No, that doesn't mean the dish won a prestigious award, but rather that one food element is leaning on another for dramatic presentation. Curiously, the phrase stems from knighthood traditions in France, describing a specific ceremonial embrace.

On the topic of plating, also keep the term swoosh in your back pocket. This refers to when a sauce hits the plate and the spoon is methodically pulled in a straight line, creating an eye-catching defined streak, often with the plate visible in the middle. Technically, yes — you could make it resemble the Nike swoosh logo. And if the food wasn't enjoyable, you'll be left with an ort or two — a nearly outdated 15th-century term that refers to a food scrap.

You can also turn to the bartending realm for a never-ending source of whimsical names. Beyond offbeat-named cocktails like the Corpse Reviver — trust us; the vintage hangover cure isn't as morbid as it sounds — there are techniques like the whip shake, done with small ice chunks, and closed-looping, a zero-waste practice. Brush up on such a wealth of culinary terms, and you'll not only impress fellow foodies but also improve your Scrabble game.