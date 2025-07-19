5 Vintage-Inspired Kitchen Colors To Infuse Your Space With Retro Charm

It's no secret that old is new again when it comes to home decor. Just take the trend of using vintage lighting to brighten kitchens, or including retro appliances to add some old-school charm. There's even a 1950s food revival coming in hot, bringing back the nostalgia of old-school desserts like Jell-O molds and ambrosia salad.

So while we're inspired by vintage everything right now, Food Republic chatted with Michele Iapicco, principal at Iapicco Design Studio, to find out which kitchen colors she thinks could work to bring retro charm into a modern space. And of course, she didn't disappoint. According to Iapicco, there are a handful of colors that work to bring that nostalgia into a kitchen, but without making it feel like you're just playing up a theme. Instead, these colors are timeless, evoking feelings of yesteryear while still being able to be updated. Think vintage and classic, but elevated and retro-chic.