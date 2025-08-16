7 Classic Summer Foods You Rarely See Anymore

This unusually emerald dessert has much longer history than even its name implies; there's evidence that it actually first came into being in the early 20th century with the initial rise of instant gelatin mixes; in those days, it was called a delight, and was all about the pineapple. But this dish didn't get its distinct hue or its official name until the late 1970s, when pistachio pudding mix hit the market and the greatest political scandal in modern American history ousted a president.

Of course, the obvious question is why a mixture of whipped cream, pistachio pudding, pineapple chunks, and chopped nuts would be named after the Watergate scandal. Was it some kind of political joke? And if so, in what way? No one truly knows; you'd be hard pressed to make the connection between pistachios and Richard Nixon. It was never officially served at the Watergate hotel restaurant, either. It may have something to do with the Watergate cake, which also has a greenish tint and lots of nuts. Yet since no one can agree why the cake is called that, the confusion remains. Regardless, it eventually fell out of fashion even as "Watergate" has remained a synonym for political scandals. Maybe the joke was that it wouldn't last, much like Nixon's career. Or perhaps that's overthinking it — it could be someone's idea of deliciously edgy humor.