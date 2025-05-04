The US State That Eats The Most Meat Isn't Montana Or Nebraska
According to most of the United States, there's nothing like a juicy burger or a perfectly cooked steak. In fact, meat eaters still make up a majority of the country's population, with 80% of Americans describing themselves as meat eaters and a whopping 98% of households purchasing meat regularly, according to the 2024 Power of Meat report via Texas Farm Bureau. With all this beef, wild game, and poultry going around, you may find yourself wondering, "Exactly which state consumes the most meat?"
While Montana or Nebraska may have come to mind thanks to the states' sprawling farms and the fact that they're some of the largest cattle-producing regions in the U.S., it's actually a different state that came out on top: Texas. Not only is the Lone Star state leading the charge when it comes to meat consumption, but it's also the top revenue maker for all things beefy. Texas also leads the country in the sheer amount of farms and ranches it holds. While the majority of these are for cattle, the state has also been steadily increasing its poultry farms since 2012. And fun fact: this isn't the first time Texas has been in the food and beverage spotlight — it also ranked the second highest U.S. state that drinks the most alcohol. Booze and meat? Sounds like a good weekend to us.
The best meat to find in Texas
Meat lovers everywhere know that planning a trip to Texas has to involve one thing: barbecue. While many states have their own version of American barbecue, Texas has a few different varieties. You can attend a South-Texas style cookout (which centers around a sweet sauce made of a molasses base), Central-Texas style (the most popular one, which features brisket and a simple dry rub), East-Texas style (which features slow cooking via indirect heat), and West-Texas style (which is typically cooked over an open flame).
Another popular fare you can find throughout Texas is Tex-Mex, a fusion of cuisines born in the Lone Star state that is heavily influenced by the flavors of Mexico. Tex-Mex cuisine features meat-centered dishes like tacos, burritos, fajitas, and the fan-favorite appetizer, chips and queso. You can easily find Tex-Mex restaurants and food trucks all throughout the state. Finally, while a heaping bowl of chili is technically Texas's state dish, it's a well-known joke that most Texans believe that a classic steak (particularly a thick-cut one) is actually the true state dish, grilled over a charcoal barbecue, of course.