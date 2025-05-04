The US State That Eats The Most Meat Isn't Montana Or Nebraska

According to most of the United States, there's nothing like a juicy burger or a perfectly cooked steak. In fact, meat eaters still make up a majority of the country's population, with 80% of Americans describing themselves as meat eaters and a whopping 98% of households purchasing meat regularly, according to the 2024 Power of Meat report via Texas Farm Bureau. With all this beef, wild game, and poultry going around, you may find yourself wondering, "Exactly which state consumes the most meat?"

While Montana or Nebraska may have come to mind thanks to the states' sprawling farms and the fact that they're some of the largest cattle-producing regions in the U.S., it's actually a different state that came out on top: Texas. Not only is the Lone Star state leading the charge when it comes to meat consumption, but it's also the top revenue maker for all things beefy. Texas also leads the country in the sheer amount of farms and ranches it holds. While the majority of these are for cattle, the state has also been steadily increasing its poultry farms since 2012. And fun fact: this isn't the first time Texas has been in the food and beverage spotlight — it also ranked the second highest U.S. state that drinks the most alcohol. Booze and meat? Sounds like a good weekend to us.