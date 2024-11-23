A New Take On Smash Burgers Doesn't Require A Bun

Deeply caramelized, delightfully textured, meaty, greasy, and covered in all the good stuff, smash burgers are objectively awesome. You know what else is objectively awesome for those exact same reasons? Tacos. So why not combine the two? Smash burger tacos take the original concept in a new direction that's just downright fun.

You will need a pan that can get nice and hot, like a cast iron or stainless steel skillet, and a wide, flat spatula. As for the meat, start with a relatively fatty ground beef blend, such as chuck, which usually has around 20% fat. If the meat is too lean, it may crumble and fall apart as it cooks. Have some meltable cheese at the ready, such as American slices, mild cheddar, or pepper jack, and grab your favorite flour or corn tortillas.

Roll the beef into 2- to 4-ounce balls (depending on the size of your tortillas), and season them with salt and pepper while you get your pan ripping hot. Once the skillet is preheated, drop one or two portions of beef in, making sure there is plenty of space to smash the patty. Use the spatula to squish that ball down into a very thin patty, and then leave it alone for a minute or two. While the edges are beginning to brown and crisp but the center is still red and raw, press a tortilla on top. Give it a flip, throw on some cheese, and let it cook for another couple of minutes to crisp up the tortilla.