What Are Canned Pork Brains & Can You Still Buy Them?

Canned pork brains might sound like something one would serve to a zombie rather than a foodie, yet this item has long held a place in American cuisine. Although it may sound strange to many, consuming brains as a foodstuff has occurred all over the globe for centuries.

Many cultures once considered brains as a delicacy. The item was highly coveted in ancient societies due to its rich and fine nature, not to mention how difficult it was to remove, being safely packed inside the skull. While this positive sentiment never seemed to take root on U.S. soil, it hasn't been completely abandoned. Today, brains are still consumed in many cultures — take Mexican tacos de sesos for instance, which utilize cow or goat brains, or Sichuan hot pots, which still commonly contain pork brains. Although lesser known, pig brains still hold a firm place in multiple styles of cuisine.

Like many organs, brains have long been considered an underrated cut of meat and are arguably one deserving of more attention. Canned pork brains seem to be an especially neglected offal, with few ever hearing of this variety meat, let alone being tempted to try it. Yet, little known to many, tinned pork brains are a foodstuff with a fascinating heritage — one far more mind-boggling than any other canned meat.