The Unexpected Midwest Origins Of Fried Brain Sandwiches

Have you ever wanted to embrace your inner zombie and eat brains? Well, you can! While it's not something you'll find on many menus, there are a couple of restaurants in the Midwest that offer up brains as food. According to the Chicago Tribune, the fried brain sandwich originated from the stockyards of East St. Louis, Illinois, a meatpacking town. Slaughtering animals for their meat often left behind less appealing, but still usable parts, and for economical reasons, workers began frying and eating the brains.

Bars in the area caught on to the trend and started serving fried brain sandwiches, which became a regional favorite for many years. Today, however, few butchers sell brains and even fewer restaurants serve them, but it's still a comfort food for many. Schottzie's Bar and Grill in St. Louis and the Hilltop Inn in Evansville, Indiana are among the rare places you can order brains off the menu.

To prepare a fried brain sandwich, cooks at these restaurants first clean the brains and get rid of any membranes or bones left behind. Then the brains are formed into patties, covered with flour and spices, and fried in oil or lard in a cast-iron skillet. They're served on a bun or toasted marble rye typically with mustard, onions, and pickles. The brains themselves aren't very flavorful, most of it comes from the breading and spices.