The Kitchen Appliances You Need To Unplug During A Storm

For many, the power of a passing storm still shocks with a primal force. There is a wondrous quality to the booming crash of thunder and the searing sizzle of lightning. So whenever a dramatic weather system appears on the horizon, it's understandable that kitchen appliances — even that expensive expresso machine you're not sure was worth it — aren't at the top of the mental checklist. Nevertheless, the quick and simple act of unplugging food tech pays off with added security.

Although not common, power surges can occur during a storm. They may be triggered by a lightning strike or by an electrical system being knocked out by wind and then switched back on. As the resulting surge of electricity flows through the house, it can overwhelm surge protectors and break circuits in appliances.

Technically, anything connected to the home's electrical system is at risk. Of course, it's not always feasible to power off everything in the kitchen — especially since it's safest to address the issue before the storm begins. Focus on the most vulnerable appliances, aiming to unplug your smartest kitchen gadgets along with the coffee machine, microwave, and, if possible, the toaster. Start with tech on the countertop, as these devices are easier to unplug and more likely to be damaged. The more you disconnect from the circuit, the lower the odds of a problem.