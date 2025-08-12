The Kitchen Appliances You Need To Unplug During A Storm
For many, the power of a passing storm still shocks with a primal force. There is a wondrous quality to the booming crash of thunder and the searing sizzle of lightning. So whenever a dramatic weather system appears on the horizon, it's understandable that kitchen appliances — even that expensive expresso machine you're not sure was worth it — aren't at the top of the mental checklist. Nevertheless, the quick and simple act of unplugging food tech pays off with added security.
Although not common, power surges can occur during a storm. They may be triggered by a lightning strike or by an electrical system being knocked out by wind and then switched back on. As the resulting surge of electricity flows through the house, it can overwhelm surge protectors and break circuits in appliances.
Technically, anything connected to the home's electrical system is at risk. Of course, it's not always feasible to power off everything in the kitchen — especially since it's safest to address the issue before the storm begins. Focus on the most vulnerable appliances, aiming to unplug your smartest kitchen gadgets along with the coffee machine, microwave, and, if possible, the toaster. Start with tech on the countertop, as these devices are easier to unplug and more likely to be damaged. The more you disconnect from the circuit, the lower the odds of a problem.
Unplug as many electronic appliances as possible
Depending on where you live, storms may be frequent. Still, there's no need to spend the entire duration of turbulent weather worrying over your appliances. The odds of electronics in your kitchen being destroyed directly by a lightning strike are extremely slim. More often, the danger lies in issues with electrical wiring combined with power outages. If your lights stay on throughout the storm, there is essentially no risk of damage.
If you do lose power, the moment electricity returns is critical. During this time, a voltage much higher than normal can overwhelm any appliance left plugged in. The more complex the internal electronic systems, the greater the risk of internal issues and costly repairs. A high-end coffee machine with an electronic interface will be far trickier to fix than a straightforward blender. Trendy vintage kitchen appliances also warrant extra caution, as they tend to lack safeguards against excess voltage.
Generally, electrical systems with poor wiring are more vulnerable to surges, so it's a good idea to have an electrician check the wiring when moving into a new home. You can further reduce the risk by installing a dedicated power surge protector, which are available on Amazon, at each outlet, though even these are not foolproof. The most reliable safeguard is to unplug appliances methodically, eliminating the risk entirely.