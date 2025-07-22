Why Expensive Espresso Machines May Not Always Be The Best Choice
Like many smart-kitchen gadgets, espresso machines come in all shapes and sizes, from shiny showpieces to no-frills, budget-friendly options. But is a machine worth the splurge? To find out, Food Republic consulted Arda Barlas, owner of Boxx Coffee. His verdict? Price and style may turn heads, but the real deciding factor should be maintenance and service availability.
Sure, price matters, but "once you determine how much you're willing to spend, there are still a range of options available within that budget," Barlas told us. Espresso machines aren't hard to come by; you've got brands that offer high quality across entry-level machines to highly advanced models, so quality can be found at any price point. The same goes for style. Top-tier machines might boast sleek appeal, but affordable models can be made to look premium with a little tweaking. "Most commercially available espresso machines today can be customized to fit your preferences," Barlas added.
"A bigger concern is maintenance availability," Barlas told us, "buying a machine doesn't guarantee it will always be up and running ... electronic or mechanical parts can fail, and software issues can also come up." Frequent use means that wear and tear is inevitable, regardless of how much you spend. You should "either have someone in-house who understands repairs ... [or] make sure there are service companies in your area that can support your machine." After all, if you splurge on a high-end machine and it breaks down and you can't fix it, that's a serious investment at risk.
What factors make high-end machines worth the splurge?
If you're the owner of a local coffee shop, it can be tempting to invest heavily in your machine. Sure, it can add a layer of elegance to your setup. But according to Arda Barlas, that investment might not be as essential as it seems. "You can make a really good cup using almost any espresso machine," he told us. "What sets machines apart, whether home or commercial, is how consistently and at what volume they can produce the same shot." For a café, consistency and the ability for a machine to handle high demand are far more important than visual appeal, which can only take you so far.
"When it comes to quality, the espresso machine matters less than people often think," Barlas added. "The grinder and water filtration system have a much bigger impact." Even top-tier machines can leave you with less-than-perfect espresso if features like grind quality and water composition aren't up to scratch. Remember, no matter how flashy the machine, it can't hide subpar flavor.
Instead of splurging on the most expensive machine, Barlas recommends "investing in better filter and espresso grinders, along with a solid water filtration setup, [which] offers lower-cost, higher-impact improvements for any bar." You should also make sure to have the best grinder setting for your beans. These upgrades will effectively ensure "more consistent particle size, better grind quality, and stable water composition," he told us, all of which improve the taste and texture of the espresso without breaking the bank.