Why Expensive Espresso Machines May Not Always Be The Best Choice

Like many smart-kitchen gadgets, espresso machines come in all shapes and sizes, from shiny showpieces to no-frills, budget-friendly options. But is a machine worth the splurge? To find out, Food Republic consulted Arda Barlas, owner of Boxx Coffee. His verdict? Price and style may turn heads, but the real deciding factor should be maintenance and service availability.

Sure, price matters, but "once you determine how much you're willing to spend, there are still a range of options available within that budget," Barlas told us. Espresso machines aren't hard to come by; you've got brands that offer high quality across entry-level machines to highly advanced models, so quality can be found at any price point. The same goes for style. Top-tier machines might boast sleek appeal, but affordable models can be made to look premium with a little tweaking. "Most commercially available espresso machines today can be customized to fit your preferences," Barlas added.

"A bigger concern is maintenance availability," Barlas told us, "buying a machine doesn't guarantee it will always be up and running ... electronic or mechanical parts can fail, and software issues can also come up." Frequent use means that wear and tear is inevitable, regardless of how much you spend. You should "either have someone in-house who understands repairs ... [or] make sure there are service companies in your area that can support your machine." After all, if you splurge on a high-end machine and it breaks down and you can't fix it, that's a serious investment at risk.