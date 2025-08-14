Making Mac & Cheese In Advance? Choose This Cooking Method For The Creamiest Results

Everyone has their own favorite macaroni and cheese recipe, and while most make enough to feed a crowd, not every single one is ideal for making ahead. This can cause issues if you're having company, and you have a dozen other dishes to make as well. However, you might adapt your recipe to use with a slow cooker, and bonus — by virtue of how the appliance works, it'll yield the creamiest results you've ever tasted. Food Republic spoke to Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, for her take on why the slow cooker is the MVP for making mac and cheese in advance.

"A Crock-Pot brings gentle, slow, and even heat, which is perfect for preparing mac and cheese because it allows the cheese to gradually melt into the sauce," Gallagher explained. She informed us that this gentle, even heat means the sauce is less likely to split, break, or become clumpy — all of which can ruin a mac and cheese (and can prove difficult to fix).

Additionally, there is also the fact that, aside from the occasional check-in to add ingredients, you don't have to babysit your noodles. You still won't want to stir it too often, either, which further makes this the most hands-off method. And after it's done cooking, you can use your slow cooker's Warm function to keep the dish tender and gooey for a good long while.