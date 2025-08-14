Making Mac & Cheese In Advance? Choose This Cooking Method For The Creamiest Results
Everyone has their own favorite macaroni and cheese recipe, and while most make enough to feed a crowd, not every single one is ideal for making ahead. This can cause issues if you're having company, and you have a dozen other dishes to make as well. However, you might adapt your recipe to use with a slow cooker, and bonus — by virtue of how the appliance works, it'll yield the creamiest results you've ever tasted. Food Republic spoke to Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, for her take on why the slow cooker is the MVP for making mac and cheese in advance.
"A Crock-Pot brings gentle, slow, and even heat, which is perfect for preparing mac and cheese because it allows the cheese to gradually melt into the sauce," Gallagher explained. She informed us that this gentle, even heat means the sauce is less likely to split, break, or become clumpy — all of which can ruin a mac and cheese (and can prove difficult to fix).
Additionally, there is also the fact that, aside from the occasional check-in to add ingredients, you don't have to babysit your noodles. You still won't want to stir it too often, either, which further makes this the most hands-off method. And after it's done cooking, you can use your slow cooker's Warm function to keep the dish tender and gooey for a good long while.
Tips and tricks for making the best slow-cooker mac and cheese
While slow-cooker mac and cheese is easy and convenient, Joanne Gallagher had some tips and tricks to impart to help you yield the best, creamiest results. "My technique is to combine pasta, cheese, and sauce ingredients in stages," she told us, "stirring occasionally, and keeping the temperature low." This results in an ultra-creamy texture that maintains its lusciousness for as long as you're serving it.
Gallagher advised that when cooking the pasta (macaroni really is the best choice), make sure it doesn't go past just al dente, and you'll want to fold in the cheese — hello, David and Moira! — gradually, always keeping the slow cooker on low heat, so it doesn't clump or separate. "Use freshly grated cheese for better melting, and add a little heavy cream or evaporated milk to the sauce for silkiness," she suggested. Lastly, Gallagher warned that you should be wary of overcooking this dish; if left on even low heat for too long, the noodles can turn to mush. "Just heat until the sauce is smooth," she said, "then serve so it stays lusciously creamy."