Sam's Club Vs Costco: Which Store Sells The Cheaper Pizza?

Bulk retailers are able to sell products at discounted rates by packaging them in larger quantities, which also minimizes individual package waste — and in America, two of the biggest membership-based warehouse clubs are Costco and Sam's Club. Since the two stores are so similar, people often compare their deals — so Food Republic investigated which warehouse sells the cheaper pizza.

The answer is more complicated than you might think. In a side-by-side comparison, a freshly baked pepperoni pizza from Costco's food court costs $9.95, while a similar pie at Sam's Club costs only $8.98. At first glance, it appears that Sam's Club is cheaper. But if you consider that a Costco pizza is 18 inches and a Sam's Club pie is only 16 inches, the Costco pizza comes out to about 55 cents per inch — roughly one cent cheaper per inch than Sam's Club.

Some may argue that price doesn't matter. When we matched up Costco's rotisserie chicken with the one sold at Sam's Club, the Sam's option was technically cheaper (though prices may vary if you aren't a member and need to order through a third-party service like Instacart). That being said, our taste testers found that the Costco chicken tasted better. In the case of the competing pizzas, though, there is no clear winner, as the internet is torn on which pie is tastier.