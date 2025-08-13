Sam's Club Vs Costco: Which Store Sells The Cheaper Pizza?
Bulk retailers are able to sell products at discounted rates by packaging them in larger quantities, which also minimizes individual package waste — and in America, two of the biggest membership-based warehouse clubs are Costco and Sam's Club. Since the two stores are so similar, people often compare their deals — so Food Republic investigated which warehouse sells the cheaper pizza.
The answer is more complicated than you might think. In a side-by-side comparison, a freshly baked pepperoni pizza from Costco's food court costs $9.95, while a similar pie at Sam's Club costs only $8.98. At first glance, it appears that Sam's Club is cheaper. But if you consider that a Costco pizza is 18 inches and a Sam's Club pie is only 16 inches, the Costco pizza comes out to about 55 cents per inch — roughly one cent cheaper per inch than Sam's Club.
Some may argue that price doesn't matter. When we matched up Costco's rotisserie chicken with the one sold at Sam's Club, the Sam's option was technically cheaper (though prices may vary if you aren't a member and need to order through a third-party service like Instacart). That being said, our taste testers found that the Costco chicken tasted better. In the case of the competing pizzas, though, there is no clear winner, as the internet is torn on which pie is tastier.
A membership's value goes beyond its price
If you factor in membership fees, the price comparison gets even more muddled. Costco's membership ranges from $65 for the most basic level (Gold Star) to $130 for the highest level (Executive Membership). In contrast, memberships at Sam's Club range from $50 for the simplest level to $110 for the most premium.
The value of each membership depends on your needs, as the perks differ. For example, a basic Sam's Club membership includes free curbside pickup on eligible orders, a benefit not typically offered with a standard Costco membership. On the other hand, the more expensive Costco Executive Membership provides a 2% annual reward on eligible purchases, a perk that offers a different kind of financial value.
Another differentiating factor is that non-members can't eat at the Costco food court. Most locations require you to swipe your membership card before ordering. Sam's Club allows just about anyone to eat at its food court, on the other hand.