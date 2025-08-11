Transform Leftover Mac And Cheese Into Your New Favorite Burger Topping

Having some leftover mac and cheese is never a bad thing, but you can do more with it than just reheat and eat it as a side dish or entree. Sarah Hill, food blogger at Real Food with Sarah, has an ingenious way to take these leftovers and transform them into a burger topping with just a few quick steps.

"Scoop cold mac and cheese into small balls and then flatten into patties, chill them, then pan-fry or air fry until golden," Hill says. "You get a crunchy exterior and melty center that holds its shape on the burger." Just as high heat and cold meat are keys to a great smash burger, chilling and then flattening the mac and cheese yields the best results. The cool temp keeps the sauce and noodles from overcooking and drying out, which can sabotage your leftovers' meltiness. Smashing increases the surface area, giving you more crunch from the same amount of leftovers.

While a bit of milk can help reheated mac and cheese taste fresher, avoid adding any extra moisture when repurposing it for burger toppings — this ensures the best crunchy crust. However, feel free to mix in ingredients that might pair well with your burger patty, like extra cheese, onion, or seasoning salt — this is an opportunity to make your leftovers and your burger work together to create something extra special.