Transform Leftover Mac And Cheese Into Your New Favorite Burger Topping
Having some leftover mac and cheese is never a bad thing, but you can do more with it than just reheat and eat it as a side dish or entree. Sarah Hill, food blogger at Real Food with Sarah, has an ingenious way to take these leftovers and transform them into a burger topping with just a few quick steps.
"Scoop cold mac and cheese into small balls and then flatten into patties, chill them, then pan-fry or air fry until golden," Hill says. "You get a crunchy exterior and melty center that holds its shape on the burger." Just as high heat and cold meat are keys to a great smash burger, chilling and then flattening the mac and cheese yields the best results. The cool temp keeps the sauce and noodles from overcooking and drying out, which can sabotage your leftovers' meltiness. Smashing increases the surface area, giving you more crunch from the same amount of leftovers.
While a bit of milk can help reheated mac and cheese taste fresher, avoid adding any extra moisture when repurposing it for burger toppings — this ensures the best crunchy crust. However, feel free to mix in ingredients that might pair well with your burger patty, like extra cheese, onion, or seasoning salt — this is an opportunity to make your leftovers and your burger work together to create something extra special.
More ways to add mac and cheese to your burger
While Sarah Hill's personal favorite is the fried, crunchy mac and cheese patty, there's nothing wrong with preferring the melty, reheated pasta on your burger. If you go with the latter, Hill recommends adding bacon bits or another crunchy ingredient to provide "textural balance" and make the topping more satisfying.
When topping your patty with reheated mac and cheese, it's important to properly layer your burger ingredients to keep the bun from getting soggy. Toasting the bread or adding a layer of lettuce between it and the mac and cheese creates a barrier that preserves texture while you eat, so you can enjoy your new topping without sacrificing the bun. You could also combine both of Hill's suggestions by using a thin layer of fried mac and cheese to preserve your bun's integrity.
If you want to get really creative, consider making a mac and cheese-stuffed patty — a clever spin on the Juicy Lucy cheeseburger. Make two patties, each using half the ground beef you normally would, then scoop some leftovers onto one before layering the second on top. Pinch the seams together to form a little meaty dumpling and cook it as usual for hearty pasta flavor in every bite. Just be sure to flip it carefully to avoid busting the burger open.