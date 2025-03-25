How To Upgrade Your Sautéed Mushrooms Like A Pro

A plate of well-sautéed mushrooms is a nutritious, tasty side dish for any number of meals. However, there are numerous pitfalls when it comes to this delicate fungus, as it can easily become soggy, slimy, or simply taste like dirt if not prepared correctly. Simmering them first is a great trick to give your mushrooms a textural and savory boost, but when it comes to maximizing the flavor of your sautéed mushrooms, Sarah Bond, nutritionist and sensory scientist behind the vegetarian food blog Live Eat Learn has a secret weapon: pickle brine.

"It may sound wild, but the tangy, salty pickle brine cuts through the mushrooms' natural earthiness, making their umami flavors absolutely pop," Bond says. "It also keeps them juicy and adds just the right amount of complexity." The use of pickle brine has seen something of a renaissance in recent years, as cooks have discovered the multitude of easy uses for leftover pickle brine, adding explosions of flavor to everything from Nashville hot chicken to deviled eggs to simple pots of rice.

Bond's one note of caution when adding pickle brines to your mushroom pan is to exercise restraint, adding a small amount at first and building from there. "Start with one to two tablespoons per cup of mushrooms and tweak as needed." Because the brine is so salt-laden and the mushrooms so absorbent, it can be easy to tip the scales if you're not careful.