Aldi Shoppers' Favorite Frozen Pizza Brand Is Affordable And Delicious

If you're looking for a good, cheap pizza on a Friday night, you could order Little Caesar's — but if you really want variety, consider perusing your local Aldi instead. Yes, the discount supermarket chain actually has a pretty expansive selection of low-priced frozen pizzas, mostly sold under the store brand Mama Cozzi's.

There tend to be just under 20 Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas that you can find at Aldi every day, plus more than 60 that rotate in and out of the freezer aisle each year as part of the weekly, quick-selling Aldi Finds selection — and none cost more than $9. Regularly stocked pizzas include thin crust pies, thick crust and stuffed crust options, as well as gluten-free cauliflower crust, all of which come with a variety of topping combinations.

Aldi Finds pizzas under this brand are where the chain really gets creative, though. In a Reddit thread about users' favorite Mama Cozzi's pizzas, commenters weighed in with enthusiasm. One person said the Meatball Pizza was "probably my favorite frozen pizza ever." Another remarked that the tasty breakfast pizza was "good as hell," while someone else raved about the biscuit crust. A third mentioned the Jalapeño Popper Pizza, saying they're "always on the lookout for that to return."