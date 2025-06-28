Aldi Shoppers' Favorite Frozen Pizza Brand Is Affordable And Delicious
If you're looking for a good, cheap pizza on a Friday night, you could order Little Caesar's — but if you really want variety, consider perusing your local Aldi instead. Yes, the discount supermarket chain actually has a pretty expansive selection of low-priced frozen pizzas, mostly sold under the store brand Mama Cozzi's.
There tend to be just under 20 Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas that you can find at Aldi every day, plus more than 60 that rotate in and out of the freezer aisle each year as part of the weekly, quick-selling Aldi Finds selection — and none cost more than $9. Regularly stocked pizzas include thin crust pies, thick crust and stuffed crust options, as well as gluten-free cauliflower crust, all of which come with a variety of topping combinations.
Next time you're at Aldi, grab a pizza (or five)😭 the flavors never miss and they look so good #aldifinds #fyp #frozenpizza #foodtiktok
Aldi Finds pizzas under this brand are where the chain really gets creative, though. In a Reddit thread about users' favorite Mama Cozzi's pizzas, commenters weighed in with enthusiasm. One person said the Meatball Pizza was "probably my favorite frozen pizza ever." Another remarked that the tasty breakfast pizza was "good as hell," while someone else raved about the biscuit crust. A third mentioned the Jalapeño Popper Pizza, saying they're "always on the lookout for that to return."
More affordable bites from Mama Cozzi's
Mama Cozzi's isn't just a frozen pizza brand; it also includes Aldi's take-and-bake pizzas. These even occasionally come in Aldi Finds flavors, like the popular mac and cheese version. Despite the large 16-inch size of some of these pies, none of them cost more than $9.
But the brand also covers economical pizza-adjacent snacks, like its French bread pizzas, Bagel Pizzas (a riff on Bagel Bites), Texas toast flavors, refrigerated calzones, toasted ravioli appetizers, and Pizza Snacks (Aldi's version of Totino's Pizza Rolls). Aldi's groceries are known to be cheap, so it comes as no surprise that many of these cost less than their name-brand counterparts; in fact, Pizza Snacks at Aldi cost just 13 cents per ounce, while Totino's are almost double that, at 24 cents per ounce at Target.
Mama Cozzi's also offers the ingredients to make your own pizza at home, including refrigerated dough (just $1.35 per pound in some markets) and mini crusts, as well as pepperoni, available in both original and turkey styles. The brand even makes a heat-and-serve chocolate chip pizza cookie (because the best desserts are roasted in a pizza oven, obviously) — so it really has everything you need for a killer Friday night in.