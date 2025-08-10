What To Do If Your Brisket Finishes Cooking Too Early

Smoking a brisket is more art than science, so even the most experienced pitmaster can't predict exactly when it will finish cooking. While a late brisket leads to hungry guests, an early one requires careful storage to maintain its temperature, juiciness, and texture. Luckily, Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster and owner of Girls Can Grill, has some tips.

"If the brisket is ready hours before you're ready to serve it, wrap it in foil," Vanover says. "Then, wrap it in plastic wrap and then a towel. Place it in a cooler without ice. It's better to use a cooler closest in size to the brisket, because it will retain the heat the best."

A mistake that could ruin your brisket is not letting it rest for at least one or two hours — or even three, if you have the time. The juices of this particular cut need a long rest time to redistribute throughout the whole piece, ensuring each slice is juicy and the meat won't dry out after the first slice. The successive layers of insulation, from foil to cooler, trap that heat and juice, letting it gently cool to a comfortable eating temperature while preserving flavor and texture. Once it's spent a few hours nestled out of the smoker, how you choose to serve it has just as much impact on its quality.