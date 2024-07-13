The Best Way To Reheat Brisket So That It Stays Juicy

You've already gone through the trouble of smoking your best brisket recipe, but now it's the next day with lots of leftovers. How can you reheat it without messing up the texture or destroying that smoked-for-hours flavor? Low and slow is the key to preserving taste and keeping the meat moist. Using the oven for reheating is one of the easiest methods for serving leftover brisket. It's relatively hands off and can offer consistent results instead of firing up the smoker again, which can have temperature fluctuations depending on conditions.

One thing to note is that when you're initially enjoying your brisket, only slice off what you plan on immediately serving. It's much easier to reheat a large piece of brisket instead of slices, since the latter tends to dry out faster. The same rule goes for reheating your brisket: Only warm up what you want to eat right in the moment for ideal taste and texture.

Once you've determined how much meat you would like to reheat, place it in foil to lock in the moisture. Drizzle on a few spoonfuls of leftover brisket juices, beef broth, apple juice, or even beer for extra hydration, then wrap everything up. The added liquid along with the foil trapping in the steam will ensure that your brisket remains perfectly tender through the entire reheating process. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes, or until the brisket's temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Then you're ready to serve!