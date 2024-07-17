Order One Item To Find Out If You're At A Good Barbecue Restaurant

Smoked meat enthusiasts throughout the United States are often eager to debate the merits of their preferred regional style of barbecue, but outside of specific specialties and sauces, how can you determine if a barbecue restaurant is at the top of its game? To find out, we reached out to barbecue aficionado Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of restaurant High Horse 1898 and the historic Marshall Mercantile building.

Shoults explained that a certain dish can instantly tell you if a restaurant knows what it's doing. "I believe that brisket is the holy grail of barbecue, and if they can smoke a brisket correctly, everything else about the restaurant should fall into place," he said. Brisket comes from the front part of the cow, in between the shanks and chuck cut. It can be purchased as a full beef brisket, or in separate pieces: the first cut (or flat cut), and a second cut also known as the deckle.

Since brisket is known for being notoriously tough (both in texture and in terms of cooking it the right way), there are plenty of mistakes you could make that might ruin it. But Shoults says that if you're at a restaurant that's smoking it right, you're likely to be able to tell when you lay eyes on it — look for a nice dark bark on the outside and a pink ring around the meat, just underneath the black layer.