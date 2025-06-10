This Everyday Ingredient Can Also Polish Brass And Copper Cookware

We all have that cabinet under the sink that is practically a graveyard for bottles of home and appliance cleaners. It seems you have to buy a new kind of spray for every surface and type of stain you might find in your kitchen. If only there was an ingredient that you already had that could get the job done ...

Olive oil is truly the gift that keeps on giving. You can use it for dipping bread as an appetizer, enhancing the flavor of sauces and dressings, and yes, even as a kitchen polisher. Particularly for brass and stainless steel appliances, olive oil can gently remove any sticky kitchen residues by letting it sit on the dirty area before wiping it all away. Not only does this remove dirt or leftover food grime from your more delicate metal cookware, but it can also aid in the seasoning process.

Keeping pans like woks seasoned is key for both even cooking and not distributing any metallic flavor particles — so by using olive oil to polish the surface, you're essentially gently exfoliating the metal while preserving the built up seasoning. This eliminates the need for harsh chemical cleaners both for your cookware and for other stainless steel surfaces like stovetops and sinks. The oil leaves a smooth shine — no streaky lines here! — all without any artificial ingredients. We're not saying use your expensive stuff, but olive oil is your polishing secret weapon.