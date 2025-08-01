This Vintage Kitchen Appliance Trend Should Never Go Out Of Style

Some kitchen items come into fashion, go out, and then return, in a cycle that takes decades, like these once popular kitchen tools that people stopped using — but which have made quiet comebacks in many instances. Others have more staying power, especially appliances, like refrigerators and freezers. These became popular to have in the home during the 1930s and have held a place of honor and reverence ever since. Smaller appliances, like toasters, and even more modern gadgets like air fryers, have stood the test of time, too, but there's also a vintage color scheme and style that should be likewise considered evergreen. Food Republic spoke to Kim Dreiling, co-owner and designer of Kitchen Creations, Ltd., for her expert opinion on what vintage style remains timeless.

"Typically, the best trendy appliances are those with rounded shapes, and in pastel or saturated retro colors, such as mint green, pale blue, pink, and bright, saturated shades like red, olive green, and turquoise," she told us. She described how colors (as well as shapes) like these are being re-embraced because of how they make a kitchen feel: cozy and harmonious — it's one of the reasons retro-style appliances should make a comeback. "People like that such appliances can add personality and charm to the kitchen, especially against the backdrop of monochromatic and minimalist designs," Dreiling explained.