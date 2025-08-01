This Vintage Kitchen Appliance Trend Should Never Go Out Of Style
Some kitchen items come into fashion, go out, and then return, in a cycle that takes decades, like these once popular kitchen tools that people stopped using — but which have made quiet comebacks in many instances. Others have more staying power, especially appliances, like refrigerators and freezers. These became popular to have in the home during the 1930s and have held a place of honor and reverence ever since. Smaller appliances, like toasters, and even more modern gadgets like air fryers, have stood the test of time, too, but there's also a vintage color scheme and style that should be likewise considered evergreen. Food Republic spoke to Kim Dreiling, co-owner and designer of Kitchen Creations, Ltd., for her expert opinion on what vintage style remains timeless.
"Typically, the best trendy appliances are those with rounded shapes, and in pastel or saturated retro colors, such as mint green, pale blue, pink, and bright, saturated shades like red, olive green, and turquoise," she told us. She described how colors (as well as shapes) like these are being re-embraced because of how they make a kitchen feel: cozy and harmonious — it's one of the reasons retro-style appliances should make a comeback. "People like that such appliances can add personality and charm to the kitchen, especially against the backdrop of monochromatic and minimalist designs," Dreiling explained.
How to nail the vintage trend without aging your kitchen
There is something so whimsical about stepping into a kitchen with vintage-styled appliances. Whether they're the real thing, still kickin' (they just don't build them like they used to), or a modern take on a bygone era, they provide a connection to the past and invoke some serious nostalgia. However, there is a right way to use and place them in your kitchen, so the room doesn't end up looking completely out of time and place.
Kim Dreiling suggested keeping vintage-colored and -shaped appliances as accent pieces. "To keep the kitchen from looking dated, it is best to combine vintage appliances with simple cabinets, modern countertops, and minimalist hardware," she advised. As an example, she mentioned a boldly colored refrigerator — one of the many vintage kitchen appliances that are making a comeback — will only look well-placed if the rest of the colors in the kitchen are muted or neutral. But when a kitchen is awash in bright colors (either on the walls or with other appliances), or the walls are busy with many different decorations, "vintage appliances will simply get lost and create a sense of visual overload or even chaos," Dreiling explained. Let the vintage appliance serve as an eye-catching centerpiece for your kitchen, and let everything else complement it, so it shines rather than overwhelms.