This Is One Of The Key Differences Between Australian And Japanese Wagyu Beef

When selecting a meat to cook with, the details of butchering understandably take priority. After all, you'll want to avoid buying the toughest cut of steak, and instead focus on tender, flavorful meat. However, other factors like the cow's diet and breed also impact the resultant dining experience. And few beef types translate such qualities more prominently than wagyu.

The term refers to several types of Japanese cow breeds, most famously known for their incredible marbling and delicate flavors. In addition to following a specific bloodline, the animals are raised in accordance with rigid environmental and dietary conditions, ensuring that the expensive beef is worth the price tag. And while the vast majority of full-blood wagyu raising occurs in Japan, the second largest volume exists in Australia.

The land down under is also home to several wagyu breeds, with Japanese Black the most common type, just like in Japan. Yet despite the many similarities between wagyu cattle-raising practices, there are also some key differences. And one of the most critical details comes down to the diet. Australian wagyu are fed mainly grass and finished with grain, while Japanese cows eat through diverse products like soybeans, rice, straw, yeasts, greens, as well as supplements, specially segmented over their lifetime. Subsequently, the two nations' cattle herds offer a distinct culinary experience.