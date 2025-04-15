What's The Toughest Cut Of Steak You Can Buy?

Unless you really like excessive chewing, typically you wouldn't seek out a tough cut of steak. Most people would look for a cut that's tender and juicy, buttery and succulent. But actually, these cuts aren't for everyone or every situation. Some of them can be on the expensive side (like filet mignon), and others may not be well suited to a certain cooking method (like trying to braise a ribeye). So really, tough cuts of steak do have their place — even what is probably the toughest cut of all, the shank.

Meat's taste and texture are influenced by a lot of factors, including the specific animal's diet and age. But, generalizations can be made about particular cuts because the taste and texture are also affected by where the cut is located on the cow's body and how those muscles are used. If the muscles are worked a lot and the cow has to be strong, they will have more connective tissue and thicker muscle fibers, contributing to a tough and sinewy texture.

The shank, which is frequently sold as a cross cut with the bone included, is found in the thigh area of a cow's front and back legs, and those muscles nearly constantly support about 1,000 pounds of the animal as it walks across the fields. That's a lot of activity. Between the hard work, the lack of fat in the area, and the ample amount of connective tissue, the shank's toughness is unsurprising. However, that certainly doesn't mean home cooks should avoid it altogether.