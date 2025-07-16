Wagyu Vs Kobe Beef: What's The Difference?

Perusing any steakhouse menu can be confusing enough. First, you need to consider the various cuts of beef — strip versus tenderloin, T-bone versus porterhouse, filet mignon versus ribeye. Then you're confronted with whether or not the meat has been aged and, if so, whether a wet or dry technique has been used. Once you've sorted all that out and are lucky enough to be dining at a top-tier steakhouse, you could also be confronted with words like wagyu and Kobe — terms that aren't about the steak, per se, but more about the cattle from which it originated. Golan Haiem, founder and CEO of Destination Wagyu — an online meat delivery company that specializes exclusively in wagyu beef from Japan, Australia, and the United States — helped clarify things exclusively for Food Republic.

"Wagyu on its own just means Japanese cattle," Haiem explains. "It can refer to different breeds." The cattle are known to have a significant amount of marbling — the white streaks of fat you see in steak — and have a distinct buttery taste and texture. Kobe, however, is a type of wagyu that has to meet very specific criteria to be labeled as such. But the names do a lot more than tell you the type of cattle — they can also help you understand the flavors and textures you should expect when the meat arrives on your plate.