Swap Burger Buns For This High-Protein Bread That Boosts Omega-3s
When it comes to tricks for mouth-watering burger buns, there's more than one way to get great flavor than just toasting them. If you're looking for different flavor, more healthy fats, and even a protein boost, Carrie Lupoli, certified nutritionist, behavior specialist, and founder of Disruptive Nutrition suggests you give flax seed buns a try.
"Seeds like flax are rich in healthy fats, especially omega-3s, and even contribute a bit of protein," Lupoli says. "Throw that under a high-quality burger, and suddenly your bun is pulling its weight." No matter how you eat flax seeds, they're a great supplement to your regular diet and packed with antioxidants. Plus, if you're used to a typical burger bun that does nothing but hold your ingredients together, flax seeds add a bit of texture and mild, nutty flavor that helps expand your whole meal's flavor profile.
"You've got protein and fat from the patty, and carbs from the bread – a balanced meal to keep your blood sugar stable, and all in one bite," Lupoli concludes. However, if flax seeds aren't your jam, there are plenty of other seeds you can safely eat that still boost the nutrition profile of your burger while also adding a bit of extra taste. If you're looking for something new, this is a great opportunity to learn how to make homemade burger buns to customize them to your needs and tastes.
More on seeds with protein and omega-3s
Finding the right seeded bun can be a bit of a challenge, but luckily there's an easy hack to make them at home without baking! Just give the top of a plain, already cooked bun a quick brush with an egg white wash or butter, sprinkle the seeds over top, and let the wash or butter grow sticky. After a few minutes, stick them in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes and you'll have made something just as good as any bakery.
If you aren't keen on flax seeds, Carrie Lupoli says that chia and hemp seeds are also standouts for protein and omega-3s. "Hemp seeds in particular are surprisingly high in protein, and flax and chia bring in those heart-healthy fats," she says. Chia seeds are also loaded with fiber and antioxidants, both of which help with inflammation. When it comes to how to eat chia seeds, both raw and cooked are perfectly fine, so feel free to toast them first before sprinkling them on a bun.