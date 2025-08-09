Swap Burger Buns For This High-Protein Bread That Boosts Omega-3s

When it comes to tricks for mouth-watering burger buns, there's more than one way to get great flavor than just toasting them. If you're looking for different flavor, more healthy fats, and even a protein boost, Carrie Lupoli, certified nutritionist, behavior specialist, and founder of Disruptive Nutrition suggests you give flax seed buns a try.

"Seeds like flax are rich in healthy fats, especially omega-3s, and even contribute a bit of protein," Lupoli says. "Throw that under a high-quality burger, and suddenly your bun is pulling its weight." No matter how you eat flax seeds, they're a great supplement to your regular diet and packed with antioxidants. Plus, if you're used to a typical burger bun that does nothing but hold your ingredients together, flax seeds add a bit of texture and mild, nutty flavor that helps expand your whole meal's flavor profile.

"You've got protein and fat from the patty, and carbs from the bread – a balanced meal to keep your blood sugar stable, and all in one bite," Lupoli concludes. However, if flax seeds aren't your jam, there are plenty of other seeds you can safely eat that still boost the nutrition profile of your burger while also adding a bit of extra taste. If you're looking for something new, this is a great opportunity to learn how to make homemade burger buns to customize them to your needs and tastes.